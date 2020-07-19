Srikakulam: Sun God temple to be closed till July 31

Srikakulam: As part of implementation of lockdown restrictions to prevent community level spreading of Covid positive cases, the Sun God temple authorities in Arasavalli closed the temple till July 31.

Devotees will not be allowed for darshan of temple shrine during lockdown period.

Based on the district collector J Nivas orders, we have decided to close the temple from July 19 to July 31 to prevent further spreading of Covid, said the temple executive officer V Hari Surya Prakash.