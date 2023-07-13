Srikakulam: Tekkali MLC faces wrath from own party leaders

Srikakulam: YSRCP Tekkali MLC, Duvvada Srinivas is facing wrath from his own party leaders in Tekkali Assembly segment. He contested for MP post from Srikakulam in 2019 elections but was defeated by TDP candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.



Later, the CM Jagan appointed him as Assembly segment party in-charge, subsequently provided accommodation as MLC but he was unable to co-ordinate with the YSRCP senior leaders, Dr K Kruparani and P Tilak in the segment

Recently, the MLC lost his Assembly segment coordinator post due to family disputes. The MLC was unable to perform party activities with the support of mandal, village level leaders of the party. The MLC has no good relations with YSRCP leaders of Kotabommali, Tekkali, Nandigam and Santhabommali mandals in the Assembly segment.

Kotabommali ZPTC, D Krishna Rao and mandal level senior leader, A Rama Rao along with other leaders in the mandal previously registered complaints with the party high command against the MLC, Srinivas.

Recently, Mulapeta village Surpanch and YSRCP leader, J Babu Rao registered complaints against the MLC, Srinivas with the MP, Vijaya Sai Reddy and government advisor, Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy.