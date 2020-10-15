Srikakulam to become aquaculture hub

Srikakulam: The coastal areas in the district will become aquaculture hub in future. The officials concerned are preparing proposals for aquaculture units along the coast in district.



The district has longest coastline with a length of 193 kilometre, which is an excellent natural resource. Around 250 villages and 11 mandals are located adjacent to the coast in the district. Natural resources along the coastline are favourable for establishment of aquaculture units in Santhabommali, Kanchili, Kaviti, Polaki, Gara, Vajrapukotturu, Itchapuram, Sompeta, Srikakulam rural, Etcherla and Ranastalam mandals. At present, the district has 10 aquaculture units in different locations. In addition to the existing units, proposals for establishment of 85 new units are pending.

District collector J Nivas has directed the fisheries, revenue, irrigation, agriculture, rural water supply, pollution control board and other related departments' officials to study over possibilities to start new aquaculture units in the district by utilising the existing resources. The team of officials are verifying all possibilities to set up the aquiculture units.