  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Under construction health centre collapses due to floods

Under construction collapsed and washed away in the floods
x

Under construction collapsed and washed away in the floods

Highlights

Due to the floods caused by Cyclone Gulab in Nagavali river, a clinic and wellness centre building which is under construction collapsed and washed away in the floods on Thursday.

Srikakulam: Due to the floods caused by Cyclone Gulab in Nagavali river, a clinic and wellness centre building which is under construction collapsed and washed away in the floods on Thursday.

The building is being constructed on the banks of River Nagavali between Thogaram and Kalivaram villages in Amudalavalasa mandal. Due to the erosion caused by heavy floods on the riverbank, the building pillars collapsed and washed away in the floodwater. The construction was taken up at the cost of Rs 50 lakh and the building was partially constructed with the pillars and two floors. The engineering officials said that with the heavy floods the river course was changed and led to erosion of nearly 100 meters on the banks which resulted in collapse of the under-construction building.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram along with local leaders inspected the building and directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X