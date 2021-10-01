Srikakulam: Under construction health centre collapses due to floods

Srikakulam: Due to the floods caused by Cyclone Gulab in Nagavali river, a clinic and wellness centre building which is under construction collapsed and washed away in the floods on Thursday.

The building is being constructed on the banks of River Nagavali between Thogaram and Kalivaram villages in Amudalavalasa mandal. Due to the erosion caused by heavy floods on the riverbank, the building pillars collapsed and washed away in the floodwater. The construction was taken up at the cost of Rs 50 lakh and the building was partially constructed with the pillars and two floors. The engineering officials said that with the heavy floods the river course was changed and led to erosion of nearly 100 meters on the banks which resulted in collapse of the under-construction building.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram along with local leaders inspected the building and directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps.