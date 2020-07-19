Srikakulam: Unidentified miscreants deface Ambedkar statue

Srikakulam: Dr B R Ambedkar statue was damaged partially at S M Puram village in Etcherla mandal on Saturday late night by unidentified persons and it was come to light on Sunday.

Acting on information, the Dalit union leaders and police rushed to the village and inspected the spot. Etcherla police registered a case and suspecting the role of anti-dalit groups in the village.

According to Etcherla police sub-inspector G Rajesh, the statue was partially damaged by unidentified persons. "We have received a complaint regarding the damage of statue on Sunday and registered a case over the incident. We will investigate and nab the accused," the SI said.

According to sources, in SM Puram village frequent disputes have been occurring between people of SC and BC communities for the last five years.

In this backdrop, the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar might be damaged by some anti-dalit groups in the village. "We are demanding action against accused by conducting impartial investigation into the issue," dalit union leaders D Ganesh and B Narasimhulu said.