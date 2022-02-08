Srikakulam: VIPs to have priority in Sun God darshan

Srikakulam: Srikakulam VIPs like public representatives and officials will be given first priority to have darshan of Sun God on the occasion of Ratha Saptami festival on Tuesday, said district collector Srikesh B Lathakar. He inspected arrangements in and around the temple along with superintendent of police (SP), Amith Bardhar on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector explained that after VIPs had darshan, donors and common devotees will be allowed for darshan of the deity after 5 am on Tuesday. Due to Covid, from 11 pm onwards on Monday night till 5 am on Tuesday donors and common devotees are not allowed for darshan except VIPs, the collector clarified. He also appealed to devotees to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly to avoid further health issues.

The Collector and the SP inspected separate queue lines, police control room, parking place, prasadam counters, etc., in and around the temple and issued several instructions to the temple executive officer, V Hari Surya Prakash.

Srikakulam revenue divisional officer I.Kishore, SMC commissioner Ch Obuleshu also were present.