Srikakulam: Zilla Parishad general body meeting held

Srikakulam: Make all required arrangements to supply sufficient water for kharif crops during current season people representatives asked the irrigation and Vamsadhara reservoir and Gotta barrage projects officials.

Zilla Parishad General Body (ZP-GB) meeting held at ZP meeting hall in Srikakulam on Saturday and it was presided by the ZP chairperson, P Vijaya.

Speaking on the occasion, people representatives, MLAs, ZPTC members and Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPP) posed questions regarding poor supply of water for crops located

at the tail-end areas of the various projects in the district.

This year in the wake of dry spell, farmers in the tail-end areas worry over supply of sufficient water for crops during current kharif season and officials concerned need to make proper arrangements to supply sufficient water for all areas.

Speaker, T Sitaram, minister for animal husbandry, S Appala Raju directed the irrigation, Vamsadhara and Gotta barrage projects officials to make pre-arrangements to overcome hurdles and supply water for entire ayacut area equally.

Speaker and Minister directed officials to prepare time table and supply water according to it by maintaining strict vigil on canals to prevent misuse and over use of water by the farmers. District collector, Shrikesh B Lathkar, joint collector, M Naveen, officials of various departments attended the meeting.