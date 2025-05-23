Live
- Parameshwara facing 'problems' due to Congress minister in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy
- 11 Years of Manam: Akkineni Family’s Timeless Classic Still Touches Hearts
- WBSSC job case: Calcutta HC bars coercive police action against protesting teachers
- IndiGo Flight to Srinagar Faces Severe Turbulence, Pakistan Denies Airspace Request
- I thought Rohit, Virat would call it a day after the England tour: Dilip Vengsarkar
- First two Tests against England crucial for India in the five-match series: Dilip Vengsarkar
- Anthropic Launches Claude 4 Sonnet and Opus: Smarter AI Models for Coding and Complex Reasoning
- Op Sindoor, a result of PM Modi’s political will, intel inputs and Army’s striking potential: Amit Shah at BSF event
- Proud to support conservation efforts of Olive Ridley turtles, says Karan Adani
- Harvard Faces Visa Crisis As Trump Administration Revokes Certification For International Students
Srikalahasti MLA conducts service activities on his birthday
Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy received a flood of birthday wishes from party members, supporters, and well-wishers on Thursday.
Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy received a flood of birthday wishes from party members, supporters, and well-wishers on Thursday. Marking the special occasion, the MLA visited the revered Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple along with his family and party workers, where special prayers were offered for divine blessings.
The town of Srikalahasti and the TDP party office were abuzz with celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere. Thousands of admirers, TDP leaders, alliance partners, and local residents gathered to extend their greetings and blessings to the legislator. Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also personally called Sudhir Reddy to convey his warm birthday wishes.
As part of the celebrations, the Bojjala family organised annadanam programmes and a range of community service initiatives across the constituency. In a significant gesture fulfilling an election promise, Sudhir Reddy’s wife, Rishitha Reddy, performed bhoomi pooja for a new bridge over the Telugu Ganga canal in Kallipudi village, under Thottambedu Mandal. The village was recently adopted by the MLA for developmental activities.