Srikalahasti MLA conducts service activities on his birthday

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy received a flood of birthday wishes from party members, supporters, and well-wishers on Thursday. Marking the special occasion, the MLA visited the revered Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple along with his family and party workers, where special prayers were offered for divine blessings.

The town of Srikalahasti and the TDP party office were abuzz with celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere. Thousands of admirers, TDP leaders, alliance partners, and local residents gathered to extend their greetings and blessings to the legislator. Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also personally called Sudhir Reddy to convey his warm birthday wishes.

As part of the celebrations, the Bojjala family organised annadanam programmes and a range of community service initiatives across the constituency. In a significant gesture fulfilling an election promise, Sudhir Reddy’s wife, Rishitha Reddy, performed bhoomi pooja for a new bridge over the Telugu Ganga canal in Kallipudi village, under Thottambedu Mandal. The village was recently adopted by the MLA for developmental activities.