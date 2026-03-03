Srikalahasti temple defies eclipse closure tradition, to hold special rituals

Tirupati: While temples across the state prepared to shut their doors during Tuesday’s lunar eclipse, the ancient Srikalahasteeswara Temple near Tirupati followed a tradition that sets it apart — remaining open and conducting special rituals during the celestial event.

In keeping with long-standing customs observed in most Hindu temples, shrines across the state, including the world-renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, remained closed from Tuesday morning. Temple authorities usually suspend rituals during eclipses and reopen only after purification ceremonies are performed in the evening. In contrast, Srikalahasti temple continued its unique practice by organising Grahana Kala Abhishekam, a special ritual performed specifically during the eclipse period.

This time, the lunar eclipse begins at 3.20 pm with the initial celestial contact and reaches its final phase at 6.47 pm. The Grahana Kala Abhishekam is performed at the midpoint of the eclipse, when priests conduct elaborate abhishekam rituals to Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika following traditional procedures. Unlike other temples where rituals are halted during eclipses, Srikalahasti — revered as the Rahu-Kethu Kshetram — treats the occasion as spiritually significant and auspicious for specific forms of worship.

Eclipses draw large crowds of devotees to the temple, particularly those seeking relief from planetary doshas indicated in their horoscopes. Pilgrims participate in Rahu-Kethu pujas and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika, believing the rituals help mitigate astrological afflictions. The temple witnesses an influx of devotees not only from the state but also from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, many of whom take part in Rahu-Kethu pujas during the eclipse hours, considering the timing especially powerful for spiritual remedies.

Temple priests explain that the distinction of Srikalahasti is deeply rooted in mythology and cosmic symbolism. The presiding deity, Lord Shiva, is believed to represent the stabilising force of the universe and is said to embody all 27 Nakshatras and the nine Rashis within his divine kavacham, symbolising control over the entire solar system.

Mythological belief describes Kethu as a five-headed serpent adorning Lord Shiva’s head, while Rahu, depicted as a single-headed serpent, forms the waist belt of the Goddess. Because both Rahu and Kethu are integral to worship at Srikalahasti, the temple is considered immune to the negative influences traditionally associated with eclipses.