Srikalahasti temple looks at donors for Kailasa Sadan rooms

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam has been providing an opportunity for the donors to donate for rooms at its newly built Kailasa Sadan which was inaugurated on Viajayadasami day by MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy. By offering various privileges, the Devasthanam has been trying to get maximum donations so that it can accrue good revenues to provide more amenities for the pilgrims.

The efforts are yielding good results and for the first time, the Devasthanam has received a huge donation of Rs 46 lakh from a Vijayawada donor who donated for four rooms at one block in the Kailasa Sadan. Devasthanam trust board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu told The Hans India that the new complex has 125 rooms including 101 single rooms and 24 suite rooms and donors can donate according to their choice.

With his initiation, Surisetti Saraswathamma of Vijayawada has responded positively and donated for four rooms in the names of four of her family members Vinnakota Swatantra Babu and Parvatha Vardhanamma and Koteswara Rao and handed over the cheque to temple authorities.

Devasthanam chairman said that donors can pay Rs 15 lakh for each suite room and Rs 8 lakh for single room towards donation. Such donors will get 30 days free accommodation in those rooms in a year for them or to those suggested by them. They will be provided darshan of the presiding deities and prasadams along with mementoes.

Meanwhile, the Devasthanam has built the Kailasa Sadan at Bharadwaja Theertham area with Rs 12 crore to provide accommodation for the visiting pilgrims. As the temple has been witnessing increasing numbers of pilgrims year after year, the existing accommodation could not meet the requirements. To meet the growing demand, the new complex was planned and completed. Needless to say the temple management has been planning various amenities for the convenience of the pilgrims as part of the master plan.