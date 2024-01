Srimat Qadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam hundi fetches Rs.65,74,179/

Sri Sathyasai District: Srimat Qadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Kadiri Town at Sri Sathyasai District Hundi Counting Programme began on Thursday and the revenue of temple was Rs.65,74,179/- was received in cash, for a total of 41 days.





Chairman of the Temple Committee Jeripiti Gopal Krishna, Executive Officer of the Temple Vendidandi Srinivasa Reddy, Hundi Supervisor Narasimharaju, Inspection Officer, Devadaya Charity Department, Hindupuram Division, Governing Body Members, Devasthanam Staff, Canara Bank, Kadiri Manager Madhusudhan, Canara Bank staff and devotees participated.