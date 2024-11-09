Srinivasa College students get jobs in placement drive

Madanapalle: As many as 30 students of Sri Srinivasa Degree College, Madanapalle, got placement during campus recruitment drive held on Friday. First Source Company HR Manager Sumith Jha selected these students for Associate Executive positions and were offered a starting annual salary of Rs 3 lakh.

The college management, including Chairman Dr N Krishna Reddy, Correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal Dr BV Ramanachari, Vice-Principal Dr B Krishna Reddy and Placement Officer C Lakshman, thanked the First Source for the opportunity, highlighting how such placements support students’ career development and secure their future.