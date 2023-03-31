Ongole: Sriramanavami celebrated with gaiety

Sri Rama Navami festival has been celebrated on a grand scale by devotees, public representatives and officials across Prakasam district on Thursday and the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Sita was performed. The beautifully decorated temples and pandals hosted the celestial wedding and the organisers distributed panakam and vadapappu as prasadam to the devotees. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated in Sitarama Kalyanam at the Ramalayama in Pedda Dornala. Along with his son, Audimulapu Visesh, the Minister presented silk robes to the presiding deities. Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy's family organised Sri Sitarama Kalyanam at their residence. Along with his wife Sachidevi, son Praneeth Reddy and daughter-in-law Kavya, he participated in the puja puja.





Former Minister and YSRCP leader Sidda Raghava Rao and his family members performed the celestial wedding at Sai Baba temple in Lawyer Pet while TDP vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao's wife Naga Satya and other leaders participated in Sri Rama Navami festivities at Sai Baba temple in Santha Pet.Meanwhile, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg, her husband and Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal participated in Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at the police headquarters in Ongole, in which the family members of the police personnel also participated.



