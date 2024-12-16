Sriramulu widely remembered for his supreme sacrifice: Guv

Vijayawada: Governor Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary observed as ‘Atmar-pana Day.’ The Governor offered flowers to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Governor said that Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu was a freedom fighter widely remembered by the people for his supreme sacrifice and the pivotal role played by him in the creation of separate Andhra State, by fulfilling the long-cherished aspirations of the people.

P Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary to Governor and other of-ficers and staff members were also present.