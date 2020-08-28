Srisailam AC Kodandarami Reddy presents silk clothes to Kanipakam temple

Kurnool: On behalf of Srisailam temple, Assistant Commissioner of Srisailam temple P Kodandarami Reddy has offered silk clothes to Siddi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam on Friday. In a press release, the authorities of Srisailam temple have stated that presenting silk clothes to Siddi Vinayaka temple during every Brahmotsavams was a tradition.

The Siddi Vinayaka Brahmotsavams were started on August 22 and will conclude on September 11. Prior to offering silk clothes, Executive Officer of Kanipakam, A Venkatesh, Assistant EOs, Kasthuri, Vidya Sagar Reddy, Kodandapani, Archakas and Veda Pundits have received the Assistant Commissioner P Kodandarami Reddy and others according to temple tradition.

Later, amid spiritual music, the silk clothes were presented to Syambhu Vara Siddi Vinayaka Swamy and puja was also performed. The Executive Officer, arahckas and veda pundits of Kanipakam temple have felicitated the officials of Srisailam with Vedaashirvachanam. Following the tradition of Srisailam temple, silk clothes would be offered to Kanipakam Siddi Vinayaka Swamy during every Brahmotsavams, stated in the press release.

The archakas of Srisailam temple, Harischandra Mouli, B V S Sasthri, temple inspector S Venkateshwara Raju and others were also present while offering silk clothes to Siddi Vinayaka Swamy.