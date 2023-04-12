Srisailam: Annual Kumbhotsavam held at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): For the wellbeing of the humankind, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam organised annual Kumbhotsavam to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Tuesday at Srisailam.

Every year after Pournami of Chaitrama masam, offering Satvika Bali to the Goddesssis being observed as a tradition, stated the authorities. At the Satvika Bali, mounds of pumpkins, lemons, coconuts and cooked rice is offered to the Goddess.

The authorities said that around 4,000 pumpkins, more than 2,000 coconuts, nearly one lakh lemons and cooked rice have been offered to the Goddess. In addition to pumpkins, lemons, coconuts and rice, turmeric and kumkum were also offered. Offering turmeric and kumkum is known as "Santhi Prakriya." The members of local merchant organisations and devotees have donated lemons and pumpkins.

Earlier in the morning, the authorities offered special prayers. The temple archakas have performed Navavarana Puja, Astottara Kumkuma Puja and Parayana to the Goddess.

All these pujas have been offered in Ekantham to the Goddess. Later a special rangoli was drawn by the washerman at Ammavari temple. Special prauers were also offered near Sri Chakram.

Even prayers were offered to coconuts, pumpkins and lemons which were kept for offering Satvika Bali and later they were offered to the Goddess.