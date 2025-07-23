Srisailam reservoir gets heavy inflows of floodwater

Vijayawada: The Srisailam reservoir in the Krishna basin is witnessing significant inflows and is nearing full capacity, following continued rainfall in upstream regions.

On Tuesday, the reservoir received 1,24,814 cusecs of floodwater, raising the water level to 883 feet—just two feet below its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 885 feet.

With 208.72 tmc ft of water stored against its total capacity of 215.81 tmc ft, the reservoir is now 91 per cent full. To manage the rising levels, officials are releasing 89,959 cusecs into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

Nagarjuna Sagar, in turn, received 65,211 cusecs on Tuesday. The reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 312.05 tmc ft, currently holds 255.31 tmc ft —amounting to about 57 per cent of its capacity. Inflows to the reservoir have been consistent over the past few days.

Pulichintala reservoir is also seeing increased inflows, with 23,340 cusecs recorded on Tuesday. It has reached 19.37 tmc ft of its 45.77 tmc ft capacity, thanks to heavy rains across parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Across Andhra Pradesh, the total water storage in major reservoirs has reached 70 per cent of their combined capacity of 865.64 tmc ft as of July 22. Medium-level reservoirs, with a total capacity of 137.08 tmc ft, currently hold 56.58 tmc ft, about 41 per cent.

The Prakasam Barrage received 11,200 cusecs, which was released into the sea. Water resources officials continue to closely monitor reservoir levels across the Krishna basin, as heavy rains in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana drive strong inflows. The improved water storage is expected to significantly benefit farmers across the state.