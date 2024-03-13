Srisailam temple earns 5.17 cr hundi offerings

Srisailam (Nandyal): Srisailam temple received Rs 5,16,84,417 from devotees through offerings. The authorities said on Tuesday that of the total, Rs 5,08,66,006 was donated in temple hundis and Rs 8,18,411 were from food counter hundis.

The temple donations of Rs 5,08,66,006 are for a period of 13 days (February 28 to March 11) and food counter donations are also for the same period. Apart from the Indian currency, the devotees also offered 122.4 gram gold and 5.9 kg silver, according to statement.

Besides, the devotees have also offered foreign currency of 240 US Dollars, 25 Singapore Dollars, two Malaysia Ringgit, 30 Australia Dollars, 30 UK Pounds and 20 UAE Dirhams in the hundis.

The counting of donations was done under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras under the supervision of temple executive officer (EO) D Peddiraju. Temple staff and Siva devotees participated in the counting.