Srisailam temple hundi fetches Rs 2.58 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal ditrict): The hundi counting at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple fetched Rs 2.58 crore from the last 28 days.

The hundi counting was conducted on Thursday, monitored by in-charge EO E Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The EO informed that devotees have offered Rs 2,58,56,737, from September 26 to October 23. The donations included 379.5 gram gold and 8.03 kg silver.

In addition to Indian currency, 1093 USA Dollars, 215 Canada Dollars, 20 UK Pounds, 10 UAE Dirhams, 21 Malaysia Ringgits, 10 Maldives Ruffian, 10 Euros, 2 Singapore Dollars and 25 Mauritius were also donated.