  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple hundi fetches Rs 2.58 cr

Srisailam temple hundi fetches Rs 2.58 cr
x
Highlights

Srisailam (Nandyal ditrict): The hundi counting at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple fetched Rs 2.58 crore from the last 28 days.The hundi...

Srisailam (Nandyal ditrict): The hundi counting at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple fetched Rs 2.58 crore from the last 28 days.

The hundi counting was conducted on Thursday, monitored by in-charge EO E Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The EO informed that devotees have offered Rs 2,58,56,737, from September 26 to October 23. The donations included 379.5 gram gold and 8.03 kg silver.

In addition to Indian currency, 1093 USA Dollars, 215 Canada Dollars, 20 UK Pounds, 10 UAE Dirhams, 21 Malaysia Ringgits, 10 Maldives Ruffian, 10 Euros, 2 Singapore Dollars and 25 Mauritius were also donated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick