Srisailam temple receives hundi offerings of over `2.59 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple counted the offerings made to the temple Hundis on Friday. According to an official press release, devotees contributed a total of Rs 2,59,68,400 over a period of 22 days (January 9 to January 30, 2025).

In addition to the cash offerings, devotees also donated 64.200 grams of gold and 3.170 kilograms of silver.

The temple administration reported receiving foreign cur-rency as well. The collected amounts include: 590 US Dollars, 100 Chinese Yuan, 5 Saudi Arabian Riyals, 2 Kuwaiti Dinars, 10 Canadian Dollars, 1,090 UAE Dirhams, 14 Singapore Dollars, 1 Qatari Riyal, 5 Euros, 23 Malaysian Ringgits, 45 British Pounds, 240 Australian Dollars, and 30 Russian Rubles.

The entire counting process was conducted under strict surveillance, with closed-circuit cameras monitoring the proceedings. Temple staff and other officials participated in the process to ensure transparency.