Srisailam temple to introduce two new rituals from Sept 5

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Srisailam Devasthanam authorities, for the first time in the history of temple, has introduced two new rituals named 'Udayastamana Seva and Pradosa Kala Seva' from September 5. A full-day programme complex with 14 different ritual sevas will be offered to devotees from early morning 3.15am to night of 10.30 pm under the scheme at a cost of Rs 1,01,116, said temple executive officer S Lavanna.

On Monday, the temple authorities released a poster about the Udayastamana Seva at temple hall. Addressing the media, the EO said that a couple or a single person will be allowed to this seva per one ticket available at Rs 1,01,116 and the devotees can book their ticket through online on www.srisailadevasthanam.org.

Six tickets were available for devotees in a day and need to book at least two days before based on availability of tickets, he added. If the couple had children aged below 10 years, the children can also get free sparsha darshan and devotees need to submit Aadhaar cards and passports for non-residents of Indians, said Lavanna.

The temple will offer free suit room accommodation, free food, 400 grams five laddu prasadams, swamy ammavari photo, pasupu kumkuma and silk cloths. And two temple staff will be given as assistance to have everything smoothly during the whole ritual events including Gopuja, Suprabhata seva, Maha mangalaharathi, Panchamruthabhisekam, Vruddha Mallikarjuna swamy abhishekam, Parivaradevalayala darshanam, Kumkumarchana, Vedhaseervadam, Rudrahomam, Uma Maheswara Swamy varla Vratham, Chandi homam, Sparshadosha nivarana puja, Swamy ammavarla Kalyanam and Yekanthaseva, stated the EO.