Srisailam temple to organise Sahasra Deeparchana from July 10

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Srisailam temple authorities will organise Sahasra Deeparchana and Puspalankruta Uyyala Seva as part of arjitha seva from July 10. Till now both sevas are being organised as Sarkari seva by the temple authorities.

From July 10 onwards, devotes can also participate in the sevas. In a press release on Saturday, the authorities stated that Sahasra Deeparchana seva was being organised to the utsava moorthis on every Monday and Pushpalankruta Uyyala Seva was organised as Sarkari seva by the temple authorities on every Friday, on the day of Moola Nakshatram and Pournami days (fullmoon days).

The temple has facilitated the devotees to participate and perform the sevas as Prateksha arjitha seva or Paroksha seva. For participating in the sevas, the devotees have to pay Rs 1,116 towards Sahasra Deeparchana. This seva would be organised on the evening of every Monday. Similarly, the devotees have to pay Rs 1,116 towards Pushpalakruta Uyyala Seva to be organised on every Friday, on the day of Moola Nakshtram and Pournami days (full moon days).

Devotees can obtain the arjitha seva tickets online on www.srisailadevasthanam.org. The devotees, who are interested to participate in the seva directly can avail tickets at arjitha seva counters. The devotees participate in the seva would be facilitated early darshan of presiding deities and later they would be presented two laddus weighing 100 grams each, stated the authorities.

The devotees, who cannot come to the temple directly, can also participate and perform the sevas after sending their Gotra namam by paying an amount online. Devotees can view the paroksha sevas performed at the temple telecasted through Srisaila Television and Youtube channels.

The authorities also stated that they will send Akshintalu, Vibuthi, Kumkuma, Crystals and prasadam through post to the devotees, who perform sevas through paroksha means. The authorities urged the devotees to utilise the facility.