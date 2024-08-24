  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SRKR Engineering College bags best performance award

SRKR Engineering College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju being felicitated at JNTU-K
x

 SRKR Engineering College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju being felicitated at JNTU-K

Highlights

SRKR engineering college, Bhimavaram has bagged the best performance award from JNTU-K on the occasion of the university’s 16th anniversary, said the principal of the college Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

Bhimavaram: SRKR engineering college, Bhimavaram has bagged the best performance award from JNTU-K on the occasion of the university’s 16th anniversary, said the principal of the college Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

The college director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and principal Murali Krishnam Raju were felicitated by chairman of higher education Dr K Mohan Rao and JNTU-K in-charge VC Dr KVSG Muralikrishna.

The college president Sagi Prasad Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagi Rama Krishna Nishant Varma congratulated the college director and principal on the achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X