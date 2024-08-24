SRKR Engineering College bags best performance award

Bhimavaram: SRKR engineering college, Bhimavaram has bagged the best performance award from JNTU-K on the occasion of the university’s 16th anniversary, said the principal of the college Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

The college director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and principal Murali Krishnam Raju were felicitated by chairman of higher education Dr K Mohan Rao and JNTU-K in-charge VC Dr KVSG Muralikrishna.

The college president Sagi Prasad Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagi Rama Krishna Nishant Varma congratulated the college director and principal on the achievement.