SRKR faculty felicitated on receiving PhD

Highlights
Samanthapudi Swati, assistant professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department in SRKR Engineering College, has received a doctorate from Nirwan University in Punjab, said college Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.
Bhimavaram : Samanthapudi Swati, assistant professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department in SRKR Engineering College, has received a doctorate from Nirwan University in Punjab, said college Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju. On behalf of the college management, Vice-president SV Ranga Raju felicitated Dr Swati here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swathi said that under the supervision of Prof Dr Nirmal Sharma and Co-guide Dr Neeraja of Nirwan University, she worked on, “Design and Implementation of Efficient and Logic Unit, using FinFET Technology.”
College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and ECE in-charge head Prof GV Padmarao congratulated Dr Swati for receiving PhD from the prestigious university.
