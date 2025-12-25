PM Modi’s personal dairy gives peek into his veneration for Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: "We may break, but we cannot bend" comprises the essence of a poem, apparently penned by former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a notebook owned by a young Narendra Modi, years ago.

As the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of one of the tallest leaders of the country, Modi Archives -- a popular social media handle on X, shared the wise words of "Ajatashatru" Atal Bihari Vajpayee to commemorate his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, it shared that the verse (We may break, but we cannot bend...) was penned in the personal dairy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, years ago, showcasing how the latter idolised and venerated Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was not just first non-Congress Prime Minister but also a true patriot, a powerful orator as well as a noted poet.

Sharing the photo of a verse penned in PM Modi’s diary, it says, "Ajatashatru" Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's words on courage, conviction, and resolve found sanctuary in young Narendra Modi's diary.”

“This handwritten page from Narendra Modi's personal diary, penned decades ago, captures the transfer of ideals from one generation to the next,” it adds.

The first few lines of verse go like this, “We may break, but we cannot bend! The struggle of truth against power, Justice fights against tyranny, Darkness has issued the challenge, The final ray is the beam.......”

It was during Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister that Narendra Modi was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, a move widely seen as reflecting Vajpayee's confidence in Modi's administrative capabilities at a critical juncture for the state.

Prime Minister Modi has frequently spoken with deep reverence about Vajpayee, describing him as a guiding force in his public life, an enduring inspiration, and a leader who successfully combined firm nationalism with strong democratic values.

As the country observed Good Governance Day on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, saying his leadership would continue to serve as a guiding light for India's all-round development.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered as a visionary statesman who served as India's Prime Minister three times and played a defining role in shaping modern India. His leadership and ideas continue to inspire millions across the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My heartfelt salutations to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who resides in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building."

The Prime Minister said Vajpayee would always be remembered not only as an "eloquent orator" but also as a "spirited poet".

"His personality, works, and leadership will continue to serve as a guiding path for the all-round development of the country," PM Modi added.

Notably, PM Modi is set to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow later in the day, to honour the life and ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.