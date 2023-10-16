SRKR student wins Master Orator championship

Bhimavaram: Computer engineering third year student of SRKR Engineering College, Amudalapalli Jayasri, who won the Master Orator championship season-5 in English public speaking was felicitated and presented with a cash award of Rs 10,000 by college secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma on the college premises on Sunday.

Praising Jayasri for winning the championship, Nishant Varma said that she is another gem, who hails from the native village China Amiram of the founder of SRKR Engineering College the late Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju said that the college has necessary infrastructure to prepare the students for national and international competitions.

English and Foreign Languages head Dr BhVN Lakshmi and toastmaster club coordinator M Sankar said that the toastmaster international club was established in the USA to provide communication skills to the students.

As part of it, the SRKR engineering college also has a department. Sankar said that District 126 comprises Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Nagpore city and the public speaking competition was conducted for the district at Hyderabad where Jayasri secured the first place.