SRKR students develop 'Bhimavaram Online' app

Bhimavaram: The second-year computer science and designing students of SRKR Engineering College here have developed a mobile application 'Bhimavaram Online', which would deliver lunch and dinner, various types of biryanis and sweets prepared by housewives to the consumers, who place orders on the App.

SRKR Engineering College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma launched the SRKR Girls Hostel stall on the Online app at the hostel premises on Thursday.

One of the students, Sharanya said that students could also place orders for stationery on the App. The consumers need not pay service charge or delivery charge.

Nishanth Varma complimented the students for setting up such a stall by collaborating with the housewives.

Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju extended cooperation from the college to the students. He appreciated the efforts of Dr M Suresh Babu for developing the app.

Technology Centre head Dr M Gopalakrishna Murthy, Hostel warden Prof CRK Raju and others participated.