SRM-AP bags Innovative University of Year award

Neerukonda(Guntur District): SRM University-AP has been crowned as Innovative University of the Year-2022 by Academic Insights Magazine in recognition of the commendable contributions the university has made towards society and educational fellowship.

This title of honour is an annual recognition programme for private universities, which stood out among the rest in the previous year in imbibing students with quality education and ethical values.

SRM University-AP has been embodying absolute innovation across all the disciplines and schools of the university, which is a laudable quality among the new-age universities of the country.

Universities vary widely in their innovation maturity levels, and there is a substantial knowledge and experience gap within and across institutions. SRM-AP is credited as the notable exception for the pathbreaking innovations made in the higher education sector.

The editorial team at the Academic Insights has conducted rigorous research on various factors to choose the University of the Year, with many universities participating yearly. Their prime focus is on exemplary learning hotspots which helps them showcase their passion for imparting quality education and learning to all by featuring them in a title called University of the year.