Live
- The impact of industry 4.0 on engineering jobs
- Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series
- Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan
- ‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi
- Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists
- Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators
- Indian stock market opens in red; selling seen in PSU bank, pharma sectors
- Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes
- Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
- Systems went for a toss in YSRCP’s tenure: Kollu
Just In
SRM-AP team conquers Everest Base Camp
Amaravati: For the first time in history, SRM University-AP is the first private university in the country to send a student expedition to Mount...
Amaravati: For the first time in history, SRM University-AP is the first private university in the country to send a student expedition to Mount Everest.
A team of 18 students and faculty, led by Prof Sidharth Shankar Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation was honoured here on Tuesday for successfully completing the tough 15-day expedition to the Everest Base Camp, located at 5,364 meters above sea level.
The expedition, which took place from October 12 to 27, began from Amaravati and went via Kathmandu across the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas, culminating at the towering Mt Everest Base Camp.
Participants reflected on their transformative experiences, showcasing the personal growth and teamwork they developed throughout the journey.The SRM AP EBC expedition team was honoured by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in a special event at her residence. “This is just the beginning of a revolution that will inspire more students of Andhra Pradesh to dream big and conquer new heights,” said Anitha, emphasising the significance of this historic expedition as a catalyst for future breakthroughs and advancements.