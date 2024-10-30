SRM-AP team conquers Everest Base Camp

Amaravati: For the first time in history, SRM University-AP is the first private university in the country to send a student expedition to Mount Everest.

A team of 18 students and faculty, led by Prof Sidharth Shankar Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation was honoured here on Tuesday for successfully completing the tough 15-day expedition to the Everest Base Camp, located at 5,364 meters above sea level.

The expedition, which took place from October 12 to 27, began from Amaravati and went via Kathmandu across the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas, culminating at the towering Mt Everest Base Camp.

Participants reflected on their transformative experiences, showcasing the personal growth and teamwork they developed throughout the journey.The SRM AP EBC expedition team was honoured by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in a special event at her residence. “This is just the beginning of a revolution that will inspire more students of Andhra Pradesh to dream big and conquer new heights,” said Anitha, emphasising the significance of this historic expedition as a catalyst for future breakthroughs and advancements.