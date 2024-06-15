SRM-AP’s skill development programme attracts Japanese MNCs

Amaravati: The Destination Japan programme for the highly skilled engineering and non-engineering students is an initiative by SRM-AP to address the growing demand for human resources in Japan.

The programme provides well-equipped engineers with valuable industry skills and well acquainted with Japanese culture. Under the programme, students are trained in the Japanese language, Japanese traditions, and work culture from the first year onwards.

The initiative also welcomes reputed companies from Japan to directly hire skilled engineering graduates from core engineering fields to enhance their manpower.

SRM University-AP has also signed an agreement with the Shizuoka Government to foster Indo-Japanese academic and recruitment partnerships.

Under the programme, direct campus recruitment has begun with the visit of recruitment teams from two reputed Japanese companies, Forum Engineering Inc and CRESCO Ltd to hire proficient engineering graduates.

Managing Executing Officer of CRESCO Satoshi Iwami remarked, “As we are facing shortage of IT engineers not only in our company but all over Japan, and with the SRM-AP harbouring excellent IT engineers, we decided that an alliance will benefit both parties.”

Operating Officer at Forum Engineering and Director of Cognavi India Mitsutaka Sekino is impressed with the excellent students he has hired from the university, their proficiency in Japanese and their work ethic.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, “We have established a prolific alliance with Japan. We plan to extend our collaborations to place our students in Taiwan, Canada, Germany and other European countries.”