SRM celebrates second alumni meet

Vijayawada: SRMU niversity-AP conducted its second virtual alumni meet on Saturday coinciding with the birthday celebration of the founder chancellor of SRM Group, Dr TR Paarivendhar. As part of the celebration, the varsity organised Prerna Vanam, a plantation drive dedicated to cultivating a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future.



According to a press release, this annual initiative reaffirms the university’s commitment to a sustainable tomorrow and its founder’s noble vision. The virtual 2nd alumni meet attracted a diverse group of alumni, including South Indian film actress and former SRM student Ms Iswarya Menon, who served as the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora addressed the alumni with a compelling message about their role in shaping the future. He emphasised the importance of alumni involvement, stating, “Your contributions are crucial as we work towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.” Prof Arora highlighted how the alumni’s active participation in building an alumni corpus and supporting the university will play a key role in driving the institution’s progress and fostering future generations of leaders.

Chief guest Iswarya Menon, a former SRM student, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the institution. “The guidance and support I received from SRM have been pivotal in my career development. I am truly grateful for the foundation laid here, which has significantly shaped my professional journey.”

Dr Satish Anamalamudi, Assistant Director-Alumni Relations, acknowledged the importance of alumni engagement. He remarked, “Your continued connection with SRM University-AP is essential for our growth and success.”