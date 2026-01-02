Centre Proposes Minimum 90 Days Of Work For Gig Workers To Access Social Security Benefits

The Union labour ministry has proposed new draft rules that would require gig and platform workers to complete a minimum number of working days each year to become eligible for social security benefits provided by the Centre. The draft notification, released on December 30, 2025, has been opened for public feedback.

Under the proposed framework, gig and platform workers must be engaged with an aggregator for at least 90 days in a financial year to qualify for benefits. For those working across multiple aggregators, the eligibility threshold has been set at 120 days annually. The proposal comes amid growing unrest among gig workers, some of whom staged a strike on New Year’s Eve demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

The draft rules clarify that a worker will be considered “engaged” on any calendar day if they earn income from an aggregator, irrespective of the amount earned. If a worker is associated with more than one aggregator, engagement days will be calculated cumulatively. Notably, if a worker earns income from multiple aggregators on the same day, each engagement will be counted separately toward the total number of days.

The document further explains that eligible gig and platform workers include those engaged directly by an aggregator as well as those working through associate companies, subsidiaries, holding companies, limited liability partnerships, or third-party arrangements.

In addition to eligibility criteria, the rules mandate the registration of unorganised workers on a central government portal. Every registered worker will be issued a digital identity card containing their photograph and other details as prescribed by the government. The labour ministry has already initiated registrations through the e-Shram portal, which serves as the national database for unorganised workers and enables access to social security schemes.

Registered workers will be required to regularly update personal and occupational details such as address, mobile number, skills, and nature of work. The draft rules warn that failure to keep this information updated could lead to disqualification from social security benefits.

The proposed changes are aimed at creating a structured system for extending welfare coverage to India’s rapidly expanding gig workforce, while also defining clear eligibility norms for accessing government-backed social protection schemes.