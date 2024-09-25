SRM opens Russian Studies Centre

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has launched a Russian Studies Centre on its campus, in partnership with N P Ogarev Mordovia State University, Russia. This initiative allows students to incorporate Russian language studies into their curriculum, with certified language courses also available.

The MoU outlines the centre’s activities, which include offering Russian language courses for learners at various levels, organising cultural events such as master classes and open lectures on Russian literature.

The signing was attended by Valery Khodzhaev, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Chennai, rector of N P Ogarev Mordovia State University Dr Dmitry Glushko, SRMIST vice-chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, among others.