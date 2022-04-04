SRM signs MoU with LNIPE, Gwalior

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, and Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior, MP, signed a MoU for faculty exchange and guest lecture programmes, submission and execution of collaborative research projects, research guidance, sharing of knowledge and technology transfer, seminar/webinar series, sharing of materials and services, extension activities, students exchange programmes, jointly proposing and conducting new short-term skill development programmes, NAAC Inspection support and implementation of NEP 2020.

Representatives of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education were Vice-Chancellor Prof Vivek Pandey, Registrar Prof A S Sajwan, HoD Sports Psychology Prof M K Singh, HoD Sports Biomechanics Prof Joseph Singh, HoD Management and Coaching Dr Ashish Phulkar, HoD Yogic Sciences Dr Nibu R Krishna, Director of Extension Services Dr Y S. Rajpoot and Assistant Director Extension Services Dr Amar Kumar and from SRMIST, Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, Director (Sports) Dr. R.Mohana Krishnan among others were present.