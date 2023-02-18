SRM University-AP launches Paari School of Business

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP launched Paari School of Business on the university premises here on Friday. CAREERS 360 Founder and Chairman Maheshwer Peri has launched the new-age B-School that dwells with the motto, 'Excellence through Learning'.

Bala Iyer, Manager Director, Head-Audit, Barclays India; Dr P Satyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP; and Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora were present along with the members of the Governing Body of SRM University-AP; Dr Nicholas Dirks, Emeritus Chancellor, the University of California, Berkeley, USA; and Dr Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor for Research, University of California, Davis, USA.

"Just like philanthropist King Paari, who offered his golden chariot for the jasmine creeper to climb up, SRM University-AP would like to give anything it takes for the education of students around the world," said Pro-Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan, while explaining why Paari was the chosen name for B-School expounding beyond its relation to Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar.

Dean of Paari School of Business Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran elaborated on the school's motto. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora welcomed the gathering. The event also hosted the launching of one new Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS), and two new Centres of Excellence proposed by Paari School of Business.

The Centre for Consumer Research in India, another promising initiative of the school, has been launched by Dr Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor for Research, University of California, Davis, USA. Short-term courses on Consumer Behaviour in India for interested participants, consulting projects on Consumer Behaviour for interested companies and policy initiatives for concerned stakeholders are the main objectives of the centre.

Atul Tripathi, former consultant of Big Data and AI of NSCS-PMO, launched the Centre for AI and UNSDG. Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.