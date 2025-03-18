Live
SSC exam centres in Tirupati & Chittoor districts inspected
Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and (right) Chittoor district in-charge Collector Vidyadhari inspecting SSC exam centres on Monday
Tirupati /Chittoor: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Chittoor district in-charge Collector Vidyadhari inspected SSC exam centres set up in their respective district headquarters on Monday. They directed the officials concerned to make sure that the public examinations are held fairly without giving scope to any kind of lapses.
The ongoing SSC examination centres set up at Raveendra Bharati School and MGM school in Tirupati were inspected by Collector Venkateswar. Chittoor in-charge Collector Vidyadhari inspected SSC exam centre that was set up at Greamspet Municipal High School.
Both the Collectors visited all the classrooms and school premises and closely observed the conduct of the examination. They interacted with the invigilators and also inquired about students’ attendance.The district administrations have arranged all the required facilities in all the centres. Keeping in view of summer, ORS packets were also made available to students.