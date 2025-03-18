  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SSC exam centres in Tirupati & Chittoor districts inspected

SSC exam centres in Tirupati & Chittoor districts inspected
x
Highlights

Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and (right) Chittoor district in-charge Collector Vidyadhari inspecting SSC exam centres on Monday

Tirupati /Chittoor: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Chittoor district in-charge Collector Vidyadhari inspected SSC exam centres set up in their respective district headquarters on Monday. They directed the officials concerned to make sure that the public examinations are held fairly without giving scope to any kind of lapses.

The ongoing SSC examination centres set up at Raveendra Bharati School and MGM school in Tirupati were inspected by Collector Venkateswar. Chittoor in-charge Collector Vidyadhari inspected SSC exam centre that was set up at Greamspet Municipal High School.

Both the Collectors visited all the classrooms and school premises and closely observed the conduct of the examination. They interacted with the invigilators and also inquired about students’ attendance.The district administrations have arranged all the required facilities in all the centres. Keeping in view of summer, ORS packets were also made available to students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick