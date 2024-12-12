Live
SSC public exams from March 17 to 31
SSC Board releases time-table
Guntur : SSC Public Examinations March-2025, will be held from March 17 to March 31. The SSC Board released the examinations time-table on Wednesday to this effect.
First language (Group-A) examination will be held from March 17 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. First language Paper-I (Composite Course) from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
On March 19, second language examination will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, on March 21, English examination from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. On March 22, First language Paper-II (Composite Course) 9.30 am to 11.15 am, OSSC main language paper-1 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) from 9.30 am to 11.45 am.
On March 24, Mathematics from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
On March 26, Physical Science examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, on March 28,Biological Science examination from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
On March 29, OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, SSC Voctional Course Theory from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. On March 31, Social Studies ex-amination from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.