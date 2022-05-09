SSC public exams spot valuation from May 13

Guntur: The SSC public examinations spot valuation will be conducted from May 13 to 22 at the headquarters of erstwhile 13 districts across the State. For this purpose, the School Education department is making necessary arrangements to conduct the spot valuation of SSC public examinations answer sheets.

Every year SSC public examinations answer sheet spot valuation will be held at Stall Girls High School in Guntur district. This year also spot valuation will be held at the same school. Similarly, spot valuation will be held in other districts across the State.

About 6.22 lakh students appeared for SSC public examinations. According to Director of Government Examinations ED Devananda Reddy, about 2,500 to 3,000 teachers will participate in the spot valuation process in every district. For supervising the process, the government has already appointed the district education officers as district camp officers.

There is no chance for the teachers participating in the spot valuation to know the registered number of candidates. The teacher will be given a decoded answer sheet for valuation. As soon as the paper valuation is over, the Part-3 of the OMR sheet will be sent to the director of the government examination's office.

The officials have taken steps to maintain transparency in the spot valuation. Once spot valuation is over, tabulation process will start to prepare marks lists.