  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SSC students may download Hall-tickets from Monday

SSC students may download Hall-tickets from Monday
x
Highlights

Students studying the SSC may download their SSC Public Examinations hall ticket from Monday according to Director of Government Examinations, D Devanand Reddy.

Guntur: Students studying the SSC may download their SSC Public Examinations hall ticket from Monday according to Director of Government Examinations, D Devanand Reddy.

In a statement, he informed that hall tickets can be downloaded from the WWW.bse.ap.gov.in website by the concerned school headmaster from their school login ( username, school code, and password , secured by the school) and also the individuals can download their hall- ticket by electing these fields, stream, district, school name, name of the student and date of birth from Monday 12.45 PM onwards.

The SSC board has taken steps to distribute the SSC Public Examinations hall tickets in the backdrop of the beginning of SSC Public Examinations beginning from March-2024 from March 18.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X