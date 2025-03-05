SSSSO team meets TTD EO

TIRUMALA: A team from Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisation (SSSSO) led by its AP president Lakshman Rao formally met TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao in the latter’s chamber at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The team which arrived on an invitation from TTD for providing a training module for improving Srivari Seva upon the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has submitted a document after observing the services of Srivari Sevaks in each user department at Tirumala for five days.

The team explained to the EO the core observations they have made including registration process in Seva Sadan, Sevaks training programme, Sevaks duties, group leaders, enhancing the quality of Service etc.

They said they have visited and thoroughly interacted with the staff and Sevaks at Annaprasadam, laddu counters, VQC 1&2, CRO, chappals counters, common luggage, Supadham, employees’ canteen, cashew split seva and submitted a detailed document.

After studying the document, the TTD EO appreciated the ideas shared by the SSSSO team especially the training for the trainees programme suggested by them. He also said the training of Sevaks using the services of SSSSO which existed till a few years ago will be revived to enhance the quality of Srivari Sevaks in the larger interests of multitude of visiting pilgrims. TTD chief PRO Dr T Ravi, SSSSO team members including AP vice-president Surendra, State co-ordinator of Seva Syamprasad and State joint coordinator Vishwanatha Reddy were also present.