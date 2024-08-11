SSVS Trust donates essentials to needy

Live
Tirupati : In a heart-warming gesture, the AP Chapter of Sanskrit Sanskriti Vikas Sansthan (SSVS) distributed essential groceries and other necessities to the needy people at Akshaya Kshetram in Ramapuram near Tirupati on Saturday.
Food items like oil, ghee, tamarind, different types of cereals and pulses along with rice were donated. Several biscuit packets and fruits were also distributed, to ensure that the recipients will have nutritional food also. Clothes also distributed on the occasion.
Sansthan president Prof Radhagovinda Tripathy, State president Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sharma, other members Prof A Sachidananda Murthy, Dr Paramita Panda, Dr Bharath Bhushan Rath, Dr D Jyothi, Dr Leena Chandra, Dr Krishnakumar Bhargav, Dr Narayana Namboothiri, Dr Dharmadasan, Dr Laxman Kumar, & Dr S Vaishnavi and others were present.