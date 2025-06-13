Live
St Ann’s student secures gold medal
Sk Farzana, student from the CSE-IoT department at St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here has secured the first position and a gold medal in the recently announced results of 2020-24
Chirala: Sk Farzana, student from the CSE-IoT department at St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here has secured the first position and a gold medal in the recently announced results of 2020-24 B Tech examinations conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTU-K). This achievement was jointly announced by College Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao in a statement on Thursday.
Dr K Jagadeesh Babu, Principal of St Ann’s College, confirmed Farzana’s top rank, highlighting her success as the first batch student of the college’s CSE - IoT branch to achieve this distinction.
Dr S Indraneel, head of the CSE-IoT Department, extended congratulations to Sk Farzana for outperforming 155 students across JNTU-K, securing the university’s top rank and gold medal.
Speaking about her accomplishment, Sk Farzana attributed her success to the “modern technological education facilities, state-of-the-art laboratory, and library facilities” provided by the college management.
Heads of various departments, faculty, non-teaching staff, and fellow students at St Ann’s College congratulated Farzana.