ST Commission member stresses better facilities, academic excellence in tribal hostels

Nandyal: Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission Member P Venkatappa assured that employee issues in the Tribal Welfare department would be escalated to the State government for swift resolution. He made the remarks during a review meeting at Ramakrishna PG College seminar hall in SBI Colony here on Monday, focusing on departmental functioning and challenges.

Venkatappa reiterated the government's commitment to tribal welfare, urging officials to provide all basic amenities in ST hostels. Concerned over low enrolment in several hostels, he directed wardens to ensure 100% student strength in the upcoming academic year. Emphasising education, he instructed arrangements for special coaching to achieve 100% pass rates in Class X exams. Students must receive nutritious, tasty meals strictly per the approved menu, with strict action against deviating wardens. He stressed maintaining cleanliness and a pleasant environment in hostels, prompting immediate reporting of issues like rooms, drinking water, and sanitation for government intervention. Surprise inspections will be conducted, with stern action on complaints against officials. Tribal Welfare officials, hostel wardens, employees, and tribal leaders attended the meeting.