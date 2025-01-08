  • Menu
St Joseph’s celebrates 18th convocation

Eluru: The 18th convocation of St Joseph’s Dental College, Duggirala was grandly celebrated by BDS students and MDS students. The programme was held under the auspices of the college chairman Most Reverend Bishop Jayarao.

Dr B Radhika Reddy, Registrar of Dr NTR Health University participated as the chief guest of this programme. The special guests were the Archbishop of Mylapore, Tamil Nadu, Most Reverend Dr George Antony Swamy and the Bishop of Khammam Diocese Reverend Prakash Sigili.

Correspondent and Secretary Fr G Moses supervised the event. Principal N Sliwa Raju monitored the programme. The students were awarded degrees and mementos. Degrees were given to the best outgoing students of the college and university toppers. The programme was attended by Eluru Diocese Vicar General Adar P Bala, Chancellor Babu George, VDMC Trust Members and College Administrator Father Felix, Nursing College Correspondent P Jacob, Fr I Michael, Fr Injepal, Fr B Raju, college HODs, staff and students participated.

