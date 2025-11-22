St Joseph’s student selected for volleyball event

Eluru: St Joseph’s Dental College’s Sahishta Amrin, a second-year student, has been selected for the South Zone Volleyball Competition. The Sports Board Secretary Dr E Trimurti, on behalf of Dr NTR Health University, with the support of Asram College Physical Director Srinivas Raju, organised a selection on the 19th of this month at Asram College, Eluru.

College Correspondent and Secretary Fr G Moses said that she will participate in the South Zone competition at SRM University in Tamil Nadu from December 15th to 19th. Principal N Sleevaraju said that she had participated in the South Zone Volleyball last year as well. The college Physical Director N Nallayya and the selected student were congratulated by the college management, teachers and students.