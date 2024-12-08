STAR Hospitals opens Super Speciality Clinic in Ongole

Ongole : The Managing Director of STAR Hospitals Group, Dr Go-pichand Mannam, inaugurated the Super Speciality clinic and Information Centre at Sundaraiah Bhavan Road in On-gole on Saturday.

Explaining the services of the Super Speciality Clinic and Information Centre in Ongole, the STAR Hospitals chief operating officer Vaka Bhaskar Reddy said that the STAR Hospitals have the latest and advanced, minimally inva-sive and interventional medical technologies, equipment and expert doctors in-house for diseases related to the departments of cardiology, nephrology, pulmonology, gas-troenterology, hepatology, neurology, vascular, spine dis-orders, and others.

He said that these specialists from the STAR Hospitals visit Ongole weekly to screen people suffering from the diseas-es and follow up on the patients who are taking treatment.

Dr K Harikumar Reddy, Head of the STAR Hospitals Banja-ra Hills branch, said that he recently shifted to Hyderabad from Ongole, and observed around 150 people come to their hospital from the region.

He said that STAR Hospitals is establishing the Super Spe-ciality Clinic and Information Centre in Ongole to avoid unnecessary risk and time to travel to Hyderabad for fol-low-up. He advised the people to get suggestions from the expert doctors at the clinic and plan their treatment ac-cordingly. He advised the people to contact 9063443707 for information regarding the schedule of the doctors at the clinic.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya and local doctors and dignitaries participated in the programme and appreciated the MD of the group for bringing the best medical services to the doorsteps of the Ongole people.