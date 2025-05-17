Star hotels to boost tourism

Vizianagaram: Special Chief Secretary for Tourism, Ajay Jain, stated that the upcoming airport is expected to attract a significant influx of tourists, which necessitates the establishment of hotels and resorts to accommodate them.

As part of his visit to Bhogapuram mandal on Friday, Ajay Jain, accompanied by District Collector Dr BR Ambedkar, inspected several under-construction hotels and resorts in the area. Speaking to the media, Jain highlighted the crucial role hotel infrastructure plays in the overall development of the tourism sector.

At Reddikancheru in Bhogapuram mandal, he reviewed the plans for a beach resort being developed by Sunray-Avani Group at an investment of Rs. 100 crore. He also inspected the proposed convention center by the same group at Kavulavada, which is expected to accommodate around 3,000 people and generate employment for 300 individuals. The group also showcased their existing beach resort and golf course to the official.

Ajay Jain suggested that proposals be sent to allocate 3.6 acres of government land at Savaravalli to support the construction of a three-star hotel as part of the Sunray Resorts expansion.

The Special Chief Secretary also visited the construction site of a five-star hotel by Mayfair Group at Annavaram in Bheemunipatnam mandal. He discussed land allotment issues with Bheemunipatnam RDO Sangeet Madhur and reviewed road connectivity to the hotel, which is being developed with an investment of Rs. 40 crore.

Jain visited another five-star hotel being constructed by the Oberoi Group at Annavaram. He inquired about the challenges faced during construction. In Vizianagaram town, the official recommended submitting proposals to build a star hotel on land owned by the Roads and Buildings Department.

Later Ajay Jain also inspected the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport along with the district collector. He noted that the work is progressing at a rapid pace and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.