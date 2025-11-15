State attracts `5.22 lakh cr clean energy investments

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has attracted a record Rs 5,22,471 crore in clean energy investments over two days at the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025, generating 2,67,239 employment opportunities, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said on Friday.

The investments were formalised through 48 MoUs and GOs signed on November 13 and 14, underscoring the state’s rapid rise as India’s largest destination for green energy and green hydrogen projects.

On November 13, the state secured Rs2,94,787 crore worth of commitments, promising 69,800 jobs. The momentum surged the following day, with Rs 2,27,684 crore in investments and 1,97,439 jobs being finalised.

Of this, 27 MoUs signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and energy minister Ravi Kumar accounted for Rs 2,10,770 crore and 1,91,129 jobs, while GOs exchanged involved an additional Rs 16,914 crore and 6,310 jobs.

The minister said the projects span a diversified green energy portfolio, including large-scale wind–solar hybrid parks, green hydrogen and green ammonia units, biofuel refineries, tidal–solar desalination clusters, pumped hydro storage, battery energy storage systems (BESS), agri-voltaics and renewable energy manufacturing units.

Major investment commitments came from Ecoren, First Element, Essar Renewables, Hinduja, GMR, SAEL, AM Green and several global players.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand and NREDCAP vice-chairman and managing director M Kamalakar Babu witnessed the MoU exchange.

Speaking at a session chaired by Dr V K Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, the chief secretary spoke of Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to building a Green Hydrogen Valley aligned with India’s Net Zero vision and the Swarna Andhra@2047 roadmap.

He stressed that green hydrogen will be central to decarbonising steel, fertilizers, refining and long-distance transport.

Vijayanand said AP’s long coastline, deep-draft ports and vast renewable potential—299.3 GW solar, 123.34 GW wind and 43.89 GW pumped hydro — make it uniquely positioned for large-scale hydrogen production and exports.

Under the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy 2024, the state is offering capital subsidies, SGST reimbursements, power duty exemptions and infrastructure support to establish 1.5 MMTPA green hydrogen capacity and 3–5 GW electrolyser manufacturing.

He noted that the proposed Green Hydrogen Valley – Amaravati includes a Rs 500 crore innovation fund for 50 start-ups, a dedicated skilling ecosystem for 6,000 professionals and a 25 GW green energy corridor to boost supply and exports.

SRM University will act as the nodal centre for research and training with support from NITI Aayog, MNRE, CSIR and leading industry players.

The chief secretary said the initiative will position Andhra Pradesh firmly as India’s clean energy capital, driving investment, innovation and long-term energy security.