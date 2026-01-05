Yamaha Introduces 70th Anniversary Special Pricing on Its Flagship R15 Series

Continuing the celebrations of Yamaha Motor’s 70th Anniversary, India Yamaha Motor has introduced special price savings of ₹5,000 on the Yamaha R15 series, effective from 5th January. As part of this anniversary initiative, the Yamaha R15 series now starts at ₹1,50,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), reaffirming Yamaha’s commitment to making its iconic sport motorcycles more accessible to enthusiasts.





Since its introduction, the Yamaha R15 has been instrumental in shaping India’s entry-level performance motorcycle segment, earning widespread recognition and strong acceptance among the country’s youth for its race-derived design, cutting-edge technology, and everyday rideability. With over one million units produced in India, the R15 stands as a milestone product that reflects Yamaha’s strong manufacturing capabilities and its deep-rooted connection with Indian motorcycling culture.





Powered by Yamaha’s advanced 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, combined with the brand’s proprietary DiASil cylinder technology and the renowned Deltabox frame, the R15 continues to set benchmarks in performance and handling. The motorcycle delivers segment-leading performance along with a suite of advanced features, including Traction Control System, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Quick Shifter on select variants, Upside-Down Front Forks, and Linked-Type Monocross Suspension. With its track-inspired design and unmistakable racing DNA, the Yamaha R15 series remains one of the most aspirational and performance-driven motorcycles in India.









Model Price (INR) Yamaha R15 S Rs 1,50,700 Yamaha R15 V4 Rs 1,66,200 Yamaha R15 M Rs 1,81,100





