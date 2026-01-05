High maternal mortality, gender inequality hampers Pakistan's growth: Report

Pakistan's maternal mortality remains alarmingly high, with millions of women deprived of access to family planning services, persistent early marriages and widespread gender-based violence — all factors influencing fertility patterns, female labour participation and development of human capital, a report said on Monday.

"In climate-exposed districts, weak health systems and limited access to services deepen vulnerability, reinforcing inequalities. The evidence leaves little room for debate. Expanding sexual and reproductive health services, keeping girls in school, and enabling women’s participation in the economy are among the most effective ways to support informed reproductive choices and balanced population growth," a report in leading Pakistani daily Dawn highlighted.

According to the report, with a population exceeding 255 million, Pakistan ranks as the fifth most populous country in the world, a situation often viewed as a crisis to be addressed. While better coordination between federal and provincial authorities signals a tentative move away from fragmented policymaking, challenges still prevail.

“Countries that have neglected these fundamentals have paid the price in stalled growth and social strain. Where Pakistan continues to falter is governance. Policies are announced and commitments made, but delivery is weak and accountability thinner still. This is most visible in fiscal planning,” the report noted

The report emphasised that Pakistan’s National Finance Commission award, which is largely based on population size, rewards headcounts rather than tangible outcomes, resulting in a system that offers little incentive to improve health, education, or gender equality.

“A forward-looking state would reward progress in lower maternal mortality, higher female labour participation, improved education outcomes, and greater climate resilience. The new year offers a window. Moving from promises to progress will require political will, sustained domestic financing and strong oversight,” it noted.

Last month, a report in Athens-based ‘Directus’ cited that the gender gap in Pakistan's labour market and economic opportunities stems from entrenched cultural norms, institutional shortcomings, and structural weaknesses.

It added that overcoming these challenges requires comprehensive measures such as strengthening labour law enforcement, improving access to childcare and safe transportation, promoting digital and financial inclusion, and eliminating discriminatory norms that restrict women's mobility and autonomy.

According to a report, without targetted intervention, these gaps risk perpetuating cycles of poverty and underdevelopment, sidelining half of Pakistan’s population and their economic potential.